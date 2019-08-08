'Studio Ghibli Fest 2019' Continues With MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO

Throughout 2019, GKIDS and Fathom Events' STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 presents a series of Studio Ghibli's celebrated animated masterpieces on cinema screens nationwide, along with some very special surprises.

In August, anime fans nationwide can experience the adored all-ages animated classic, "My Neighbor Totoro," from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of the Academy Award® -winning "Spirited Away," and Academy Award® ‑winning director Hayao Miyazaki up on the big screen in their local cinemas. 'Studio Ghibli Fest 2019' will show 'My Neighbor Totoro' on August 25, 26 & 28

My Neighbor Totoro" features the celebrity voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Tickets for "My Neighbor Totoro" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com, www.ghiblifest.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 in Canada are also on sale now. Visit our partners at www.Cineplex.com for more information.

When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece.





