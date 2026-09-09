Stile Antico to Return to Miller Theatre Early Music Series

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Vocal ensemble Stile Antico will return to Miller Theatre's Early Music series on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:30PM, with a program titled 'Golden Renaissance,' presented at Church of St. Mary the Virgin, 145 West 46th Street, New York, NY.

According to Miller Theatre, one of the world's finest ensembles, Stile Antico selects one piece from each of its sixteen award-winning albums to create a journey through some of the greatest music of the Renaissance. Works by composers including Byrd, Gibbons, Tomkins, Taverner, and Tallis are paired with a recent composition by Huw Watkins, written especially for the group.

The Stile Antico concert is part of Miller Theatre's Early Music series for the 2025-26 season, which also features The Gesualdo Six on October 18, 2025, The Tallis Scholars on December 4, 2025, and The Marian Consort on February 14, 2026. All four Early Music concerts take place at Church of St. Mary the Virgin. Single tickets for the Early Music series start at $30, with series tickets starting at $116 for all four concerts.

Program

William Byrd Exsurge Domine

William Byrd Retire my soul

Clemens non Papa Ego flos campi

Orlando Gibbons Hosanna to the Son of David

Orlando Gibbons O clap your hands

Francisco Guerrero A un niño llorando

Josquin des Prez Salve Regina à 5

Cristóbal de Morales Jubilate Deo

Michael Praetorius Ein Kind geboren

John Sheppard I give you a new commandment

Thomas Tallis In manus tuas

John Taverner Audivi vocem de caelo

Thomas Tomkins O Praise the Lord

Tomás Luis de Victoria Recessit pastor noster

Giaches de Wert Gaudete in Domino

Huw Watkins The Phoenix and the Turtle (2014)

Artist

Stile Antico

Tickets for the concert can be purchased through Miller Theatre's website. More information on Miller Theatre's full season is available at millertheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Eduardus Lee



Photo Credit: Eduardus Lee

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