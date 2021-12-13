Steve Hofstetter To Film New Comedy Special At His Former Queens Elementary School

Comedian and viral sensation Steve Hofstetter will be going back to his elementary roots filming his new comedy special "The Recipe" on December 18. The heartbreaking and hilarious set explores growing up in a mixed family, setting out on his own, achieving his dream, and the grief surrounding the loss of his father.

Hofstetter will be returning to his hometown of Queens, NY to perform two shows at P.S. 117, where he attended until the age of twelve. The shows will take place on December 18 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm ET and tickets are available to purchase now here.

"This is a show about growing up and finding yourself," Hofstetter says. "P.S. 117 is the first place I ever stood on stage. There's no more appropriate place to film than this."

The event doubles as a fundraiser for the school and teacher's donor's choice program, with five projects already being fully funded.

Written over the course of the pandemic and tested live at over 100 tour stops from May to November, "The Recipe" is a unique hour. The special packs an emotional gut punch while making audiences laugh, leading some people to have seen the touring show over a dozen times. "I wrote this hour because I wish it existed when I lost my father," Hofstetter explains. "When someone loses somebody they care about, I want 'The Recipe' to help. I hope this helps people see that laughing and crying are right next to each other on the wheel."

Queens native Steve Hofstetter gained a reputation for himself when he began posting videos from his stand-up routines of his interactions with audience members on YouTube and has since racked up a whopping 185 million views on the platform. Using his own blend of satirical social commentary, Hofstetter tackles everything from American politics to foreign affairs to pop culture and current events.

Hofstetter's book Ginger Kid, released in 2018, debuted at number one in its category on Amazon and was a Top Five Pick. Hofstetter was also the host and executive producer of season one of Laughs (FOX) and he has made appearances on various shows on ESPN, VH1, ABC, CBS, Showtime, and more, including late night television. He's been in four films, and he has had two top 20 comedy albums (including one that hit number 1 on iTunes comedy charts). He is a former columnist for SPORTS ILLUSTRATED and the NHL, and has also written for Maxim and the New York Times, among others.