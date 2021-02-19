Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More Will Present at THE GOLDEN GLOBES

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC are pleased to announce that Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones will serve as presenters at this year's 78th Annual Gold Globe® Awards.

Douglas (three-time Golden Globe Award winner and ten-time nominee) & Zeta-Jones (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee) will take the stage together to present from The Rainbow Room in New York, while Bacon (Golden Globe Award winner and three-time nominee) & Sedgwick (Golden Globe Award winner and nine-time nominee), as well as Brown (Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee) & Watson, will present from The Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles.

The pairs will join previously announced presenters Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, and Renee Zellweger.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, hosted by Tina Fey from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

