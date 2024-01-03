Stephen Bishop, LeToya Luckett & More to Lead BET+ Thriller ONE NIGHT STAY

The movie is slated to premiere on BET+ January 4th, 2024. 

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 4 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

Stephen Bishop, LeToya Luckett & More to Lead BET+ Thriller ONE NIGHT STAY

Stephen Bishop (Moneyball), LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Iyana Halley (This is Us), Laurissa Romain (Top  Five), Robert Christopher Riley (The Pass) Essence Atkins (A Haunted House) Lawrence Saint Victor (The  Bold and the Beautiful) MC Lyte (Girls Trip) have been cast in the upcoming BET+ Thriller “One Night Stay”. 

The story was developed by Jenna Frank and Zach Hunter under the Beautiful Orchid Media label and Written by  Curtis Cardwell. “One Night Stay” is directed by Rick S Mordecon (DMX: Live and Uncensored) the movie is  slated to premiere on BET+ January 4th, 2024. 

Obsessive Jessica refuses to be discarded after a one night stand gone wrong. Instead of leaving Marcus'  luxurious mansion, she finds a quiet place to hide and moves in permanently. Resuming their seemingly perfect  lives, power couple Marcus and Milan have no idea Jessica is now living with them. 

“One Night Stay” is the kind of film that will make you check under your bed and all the potential hiding places in  your home. If your missing your phone, keys, or wallet you might want to check if someone else is there? You  won’t want to watch this one alone!  

The film is produced by Worldwide Entertainment and Media in association with Choice Films for BET+. Produced  by Pierre Romain, Julie Solinger, Jenna Frank, Zach Hunter and Joseph Harrington. Executive Produced by  Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Stephen Bishop, MC Lyte, Maureen Guthman, Devin Griffin and Jerry Leo  for BET+.

Co-Executive Produced by Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil. Co-Produced by John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard, Rene Rodriquez and Associate Produced by Anthony Commodore. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Mexican-American Drag Queen Crowned Season Two Winner of DRAG LATINA Photo
Mexican-American Drag Queen Crowned Season Two Winner of DRAG LATINA

The winner was announced by co-host Carmen Carrera and crowned by Season One winner Vicky Chavarria in the sixth and final episode of the season which kicked off with a toe-to-toe showdown between the final four competitors of Season Two: Adriana Fuentes. Alexandra Vittz, Chary Lady Fox, and Queen Andrew Scott.

2
Video: Netflix Drops Trailer For Pete Davidsons New Comedy Special Photo
Video: Netflix Drops Trailer For Pete Davidson's New Comedy Special

Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods. His first Netflix special, Alive From New York, premiered in 2020. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Video: Watch Tia Mowry on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Tia Mowry on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The “Not Like Mama” host tells Jennifer why she opted to take her family to Thailand for the holidays. Tia shares an update on her kids, including how her daughter is growing up to be intuitive and independent, plus why her son is more interested in pursuing basketball after his acting stint in her show “Family Reunion.” Watch the videos now!

4
Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer

Andy Cohen sits down with housewives Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia,  Heather Gay,  Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and  Whitney Rose. Mary Cosby  also joins. After a shocking revelation, the ladies come face-to-face with one another for the first time since their trip to Bermuda to rehash the eventful season. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLSVideo: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLS
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her LastSelena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%
Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on NetflixVideo: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on Netflix

Videos

Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON