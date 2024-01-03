Stephen Bishop, LeToya Luckett & More to Lead BET+ Thriller ONE NIGHT STAY

Stephen Bishop (Moneyball), LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Iyana Halley (This is Us), Laurissa Romain (Top Five), Robert Christopher Riley (The Pass) Essence Atkins (A Haunted House) Lawrence Saint Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful) MC Lyte (Girls Trip) have been cast in the upcoming BET+ Thriller “One Night Stay”.

The story was developed by Jenna Frank and Zach Hunter under the Beautiful Orchid Media label and Written by Curtis Cardwell. “One Night Stay” is directed by Rick S Mordecon (DMX: Live and Uncensored) the movie is slated to premiere on BET+ January 4th, 2024.

Obsessive Jessica refuses to be discarded after a one night stand gone wrong. Instead of leaving Marcus' luxurious mansion, she finds a quiet place to hide and moves in permanently. Resuming their seemingly perfect lives, power couple Marcus and Milan have no idea Jessica is now living with them.

“One Night Stay” is the kind of film that will make you check under your bed and all the potential hiding places in your home. If your missing your phone, keys, or wallet you might want to check if someone else is there? You won’t want to watch this one alone!

The film is produced by Worldwide Entertainment and Media in association with Choice Films for BET+. Produced by Pierre Romain, Julie Solinger, Jenna Frank, Zach Hunter and Joseph Harrington. Executive Produced by Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Stephen Bishop, MC Lyte, Maureen Guthman, Devin Griffin and Jerry Leo for BET+.

Co-Executive Produced by Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil. Co-Produced by John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard, Rene Rodriquez and Associate Produced by Anthony Commodore.