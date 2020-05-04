Starz Names Christina Davis President, Original Programming

Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, a Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) company, announced today that highly-regarded programming executive Christina Davis has been named President, Original Programming. She will be tasked with leading the programming and development team for the global premium platform and delivering on its creative mandate of producing premium content for women and diverse audiences worldwide.

As head of Drama Series Development for CBS for 11 years, Davis delivered the network the #1 New Drama in 9 out of 11 years had a hand in developing the "CSI" and "NCIS" franchises and such acclaimed series as "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "Criminal Minds," "Hawaii Five-O," "Elementary," "Madam Secretary," "Scorpion," "Bull," "MacGyver" and "Code Black."

"Christina has established an impressive track record in developing successful, quality drama series and building lasting, fruitful relationships within the creative community which I believe will allow us to fully execute on the creative vision we have set for Starz," said Hirsch. "She is a welcome addition to the leadership team and we look forward to bringing her talent and experience to bear in producing best in class, premium content that will resonate with audiences and continue to elevate the platform around the world."

"I am so excited to be joining the incredible team at Starz. This is a company I greatly admire for its critically acclaimed series, as well as the way Jeff has led the growth of its global audience, through both traditional linear television and the rapid expansion of the Starz App," said Davis. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help guide such an extraordinary network into a thrilling new period of growth and look forward to working with the best creators in television to tell bold, captivating stories that audiences will be truly passionate about."

Davis previously served as Executive Vice President, Drama Series Development, CBS Entertainment, a role she held from 2009 - 2017. Having started in the CBS drama series department in 1997 as assistant to then drama head Nina Tassler, Davis spent nearly twenty years rising through the ranks in both development and current series at CBS Entertainment.

Following her departure from CBS, Davis co-founded the television production company Maniac Productions, with writer-producer Michael Seitzman in 2017, based at ABC Studios.

Davis is a graduate of UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. A former honoree for The Imagen Foundation's "Powerful & Influential Latinos in the Entertainment Industry," she sits on the Board of Directors for HRTS (Hollywood Radio and Television Society) and Girls Inc. Davis also serves on the Advisory Board of the National Association of Latino Independent Producers' (NALIP) Diverse Women in Media Forum.





