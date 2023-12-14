Stanley Tucci Takes on New Adventures in Italy With National Geographic

National Geographic announced the greenlight of TUCCI – THE HEART OF ITALY (working title). The new 10-part docuseries follows the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor across the country as he unlocks the distinct flavors that define each region and discovers the rich versatility of Italy through those he meets along the journey.

The series is produced by BBC Studios', Specialist Factual Productions, alongside Tucci's Salt Productions. Production will begin in January 2024.

Each region of Italy proudly proclaims individuality, but what binds the country together is the passion that all Italians have for good food. Tucci guides viewers to discover the real Italy — with all its complexities — through its cuisine. Across 10 episodes, he'll travel to 10 regions, including Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Marche and Lazio. As Tucci travels to each corner of the country, he seeks out the essence of each region and its people through the food they eat.

In each episode, Tucci ventures off the beaten track to meet fascinating people from all walks of life who will share their stories and the extraordinary dishes that make Italian food the world's most loved cuisine.

“National Geographic is all about adventure and exploration, and I am honored to take viewers once again to explore Italy through the lens of food,” said Tucci. “In Italy's many distinct regions there is always something new to discover and I'm more than excited to begin the process in partnership with BBC Studios.”

In TUCCI – THE HEART OF ITALY (working title), Tucci meets professional chefs, amateur cooks, farmers and fishermen, winemakers and brewers, and fellow eaters who all share his passion for food and who inspire him. From its unique geology and changing climate to its history, politics and modern multiculturalism, Tucci not only gathers inspiration but also learns about Italy on multiple levels.

“National Geographic is the perfect home for Stanley to share his knowledge and passion for Italy's people, food and culture,” said Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted, National Geographic. “Our programming is all about inspiring a deeper connection to the world. With Stanley as their guide, audiences will be transported to places and to flavors they've never experienced before.”

Tucci gets off the tourist trail, out of season and BEHIND CLOSED DOORS with stunning visuals to reveal Italy and its culinary secrets like we've never seen them before.

TUCCI – THE HEART OF ITALY (working title) is produced by Salt Productions and BBC Studios. For Salt Productions, Stanley Tucci and Lottie Birmingham are executive producers. For BBC Studios, the executive producers are Alan Holland and Amanda Lyon. Ben Jessop is showrunner.

For National Geographic, the commissioning editor is Simon Raikes, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Global Development, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.