Stampede & Steel Springs Pictures to Produce Feature Film ALICE from Krystin Ver Linden

Greg Silverman's Stampede and Peter Lawson's Steel Springs Pictures announced today that they will produce and co-finance the feature film ALICE, which Krystin Ver Linden will direct from her original screenplay. The film will mark Stampede's second feature to go into production and the first feature made under Peter Lawson's Steel Springs Pictures banner. Filming is due to commence in Louisiana in early 2020.

The film tells the true story of a slave in the antebellum South who escapes from her secluded plantation only to discover a shocking reality that lies beyond the tree line.

Presser/Well is currently casting the role of Alice, a young African American woman, and her husband, Joseph.

Ver Linden also recently sold her 2018 Black List script RIDE to Lionsgate with Jill Soloway directing. Additional recent writing credits include ASHE, which tells the story of legendary tennis champ Arthur Ashe, the first African-American play to be selected to the U.S. Davis Cup Team and to win three Grand Slam titles. Ver Linden previously worked with Quentin Tarantino for 7 years, assisting on award winning projects including DJANGO UNCHAINED and INGLORIOUS BASTERDS.

"We're so thrilled to be working with such a talented writer and director in Krystin Ver Linden. Her voice brings to life this tragic and untold story of American history in a most captivating way. She's an absolute powerhouse and we couldn't be prouder to be supporting her debut as a filmmaker," said Silverman and Lawson.

Stampede's Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri will produce alongside Steel Springs' Peter Lawson. Stampede's Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco and Steel Springs Pictures' Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa will serve as executive producers.

The deal was brokered by Stampede's Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar and Linda Lichter on behalf of Steel Springs.

Ver Linden is represented by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.

About Stampede

Stampede is an independent entertainment media company founded by Greg Silverman, the former President of Warner Bros. Pictures. The company's lead investor and co-chairman is Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube, and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Additional investors include leaders from Silicon Valley, Asia, and the U.S. media space. Stampede is on the forefront of content creation across the divisions of film, television, international and alternative programming.

About Steel Springs Pictures

Steel Springs Pictures is Peter Lawson's Los Angeles based production company which will develop, produce and co-finance film and television, focusing on thought provoking and socially impactful true-life stories from bold and visionary filmmakers. He has been building a significant development slate and will have a footprint in his native Australia for film and tv co-productions. The company is backed by an equity firm headed up by Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa.

Lawson has built an award-winning career over the past two decades as a production executive, collaborating with top directing, producing, and acting talent. He headed up production/acquisitions divisions at Miramax Films, Thunder Road, The Weinstein Company and Open Road Films. Lawson was an Executive Producer of Tom McCarthy's critically acclaimed and Oscar award winning film Spotlight and the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick. Other credits include: Sleepless, starring Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan; Oliver Stone's Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley; and John Hillcoat's Triple Nine starring Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, Kate Winslet and Gal Gadot.

The company is represented by Linda Lichter of Lichter Grossman.





Related Articles View More TV Stories