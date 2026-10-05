Spirited Away to Return to Theaters for Limited 5-Night Run

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Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 will conclude with the return of 'Spirited Away,' director Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning feature, which celebrates its 25th anniversary with a return to theaters nationwide for five nights only, Oct. 17-21. The film will be shown in both the original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.

Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Studio Ghibli's legendary feature celebrates its 25th anniversary with a return to theatres this October for five nationwide screenings. The film will conclude this year's lineup of films for Ghibli Fest, which GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment have returned to theatres.

In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a post-film clip from the bonus featurette, 'Nippon Television Special.'

Tickets for Spirited Away 25th Anniversary can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, FathomEntertainment.com and at participating theatre box offices (Theatre participants are subject to change).

Spirited Away Show Dates

Check with your local theatres or online ticketing site for specific showtimes.

Saturday, October 17: 3:00 PM (English Language Dub)

Sunday, October 18 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (English Language Dub)

Monday, October 19: 7:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Tuesday, October 20: 7:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Wednesday, October 21: 7:00 PM (English Language Dub)

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the Academy Award-winning curator, producer, and distributor of artist-driven, globally inspired cinema dedicated to connecting North American audiences with distinctive stories from around the world. Widely celebrated for its leadership in the 'animation is film' movement, the studio has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape for feature animation in the U.S. and internationally for nearly two decades. GKIDS represents the work of many of the world's most acclaimed animation filmmakers, including Makoto Shinkai (Your Name., Weathering With You), Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress), Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers), Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Wolf Children), and serves as the North American home of Japan's legendary Studio Ghibli.

Upcoming theatrical releases include the highly anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero, the follow up to director Takashi Yamazaki's Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One, and Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, the latest Aardman feature in the beloved Oscar-nominated film series. In addition to the Oscar-nominated Kokuho and Little Amélie and the Character of Rain, recent theatrical releases are the box office hit Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, Mamoru Oshii's cult classic Angel's Egg, and the critically acclaimed All You Need Is Kill, alongside television series such as Dan Da Dan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Arcane: League of Legends.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 09 Hrs 02 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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