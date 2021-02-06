Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spike Lee's Civil Rights Film SON OF THE SOUTH Comes to Select Theaters and Video On Demand

The film features Laurissa Romain, as Brenda Travis, a 1960's Freedom Rider.

Feb. 6, 2021  

Spike Lee's Civil Rights Film, "Son of the South" is now in Select Theaters and VOD, (Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon Prime).

The film features Laurissa Romain, as Brenda Travis, a 1960's Freedom Rider. The film stars Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Brian Dennehy and Cedric the Entertainer. "Son of the South" is based on Bob Zellner's book, "The Wrong Side of Murder Creek". The film is Executive Produced by Spike Lee, Directed by Barry Alexander Brown and Produced by Vertical Entertainment.

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0IjvDWw0i4


