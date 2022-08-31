Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release

SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release

The documentary will also begin streaming on YouTube tomorrow.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

American Rap Star will begin streaming on Hulu tomorrow and will be released digitally on October 11.

A new scene of troubled, lo-fi young rappers have emerged from utilizing the SoundCloud streaming platform to quickly become the most culturally disruptive force in hip hop, shocking the world with their rambunctious antics, prescription drug use, facial tattoos, and rebellious punk energy.

American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, xxTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads.

Watch the new trailer for the new documentary here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music VideoVIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music Video
August 31, 2022

Shot in Amsterdam, the sepia-drenched video blurs the line between heaven and earth as Laurence, clad in a gossamer white shirt, performs the song alongside a troupe of choreographed hands. Like the song, which features dynamic, colorful production inspired by ’70s icons like Elton John and Queen, the celebratory clip is imbued with a sense of joy.
Laurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in OctoberLaurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in October
August 31, 2022

Guest artists Suzzy Roche and her talented and daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche join Laurie in echoing the sounds of “love and joy” in the traditional English carol, “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and Broadway legend Norm Lewis (the original King Triton in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid) lends his glorious voice to “Good King Wenceslas.”
SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital ReleaseSoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release
August 31, 2022

American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming documentary now!
VIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official VideoVIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official Video
August 31, 2022

The new video stars Emmy and GRAMMY® winning actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool) as the very lively queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure,” “The Vampire Diaries”) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for a sumptuous meal.
Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors AwardsJennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors Awards
August 31, 2022

Oscar®-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 13th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President Janet Yang announced. It is her fourth time producing the event. Honorary Awards will be presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.