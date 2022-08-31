SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release

American Rap Star will begin streaming on Hulu tomorrow and will be released digitally on October 11.

A new scene of troubled, lo-fi young rappers have emerged from utilizing the SoundCloud streaming platform to quickly become the most culturally disruptive force in hip hop, shocking the world with their rambunctious antics, prescription drug use, facial tattoos, and rebellious punk energy.

American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, xxTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads.

Watch the new trailer for the new documentary here: