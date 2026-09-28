Sophie B. Hawkins to Perform at Joe's Pub with BIRDS OF NEW YORK Selections
The performance will showcase selections from BIRDS OF NEW YORK, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter with music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett.
Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at Joe's Pub on Monday, November 23, for one night only, an intimate evening of her New York-inspired songs and stories, highlighted by Sophie introducing selections from her upcoming musical, BIRDS OF NEW YORK, which will be performed by special guests Liz Larsen (Tony Award nominee for The Most Happy Fella, Independent Spirit Award nominee for The Baltimorons), Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Broadway: Hairspray, Off-Broadway: Rent), Carlos Velasquez Escamilla (Off-Broadway: Big Famous) and more. The performance begins at 7:00 PM.
Growing up on the Upper West Side, Sophie honed her craft as a musician and songwriter in Manhattan, training in African drumming, attending the Manhattan School of Music, and playing local clubs including CBGB and Kenny's Castaways. In a story seemingly scripted by New York itself, Sophie turned a coat-check job in the Theater District into an unlikely opportunity when a demo of her original songs found its way into the hands of music industry executives, ultimately leading to her breakthrough debut album, Tongues and Tails, recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios.
From her classic hits 'Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover' and 'As I Lay Me Down' to fan favorites including 'I Want You,' 'Lose Your Way,' and 'Mr. Tugboat Hello,' the sights, sounds, and energy of her hometown have formed the granite foundation of her creative life. Now, Sophie comes full circle, celebrating the city that shaped her with an intimate, career-spanning concert and an exclusive look into her latest work, BIRDS OF NEW YORK.
Featuring book, music, and lyrics written by Sophie B. Hawkins, BIRDS OF NEW YORK brings to life the heartfelt story of an estranged daughter who returns home to New York City with her seven-year-old son to reconnect with her dying father. Amid the tensions of old conflicts with her mother and sister, she seizes the opportunity to create a new family. When a painful childhood memory resurfaces, it sets the stage for forgiveness, healing and redemption. With earlier staged readings taking place at Westport Country Playhouse, Joe's Pub, and the Westport Library, this latest performance of selections from BIRDS OF NEW YORK is directed by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway: School of Rock, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Broadway Bound) with music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Broadway: Come From Away, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!).
Event Details
Monday, November 23 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub.
Tickets are available at: https://publictheater.org/performances-jp/2026/s/sophie-b-hawkins-one-night-only-nyc/
In addition to this special one-night-only performance at Joe's Pub, Sophie's fall tour schedule includes performances at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, NH (October 2), the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival (October 3), The Mayflower Room at the Provincetown Inn (October 16), and Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, NY (December 5). For tickets and complete tour schedule, visit: https://sophiebhawkins.com/tour
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