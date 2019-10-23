Sophia Bush Will Recur on LOVE, SIMON Series

Deadline reports that Sophia Bush will play a recurring role on Disney+'s upcoming "Love, Simon" TV series. The show is inspired by the film, which was based on a novel by Becky Albertali.

Set in the world of the film, the series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Rachel Naomi Hilson plays Victor's friend Mia.

Bush plays Veronica, Mia's father's new girlfriend. Chic and sophisticated, runs a non-profit devoted to helping women. Friendly and easy to like but can be strong-willed and tough when she needs to be.

Bush is best known for her time on teen drama "One Tree Hill," and her work on "Chicago PD." She also starred in cult classic teen film "John Tucker Must Die."

Read the original story on Deadline.





