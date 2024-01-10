Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Celebrates Columbia Pictures' 100th Anniversary

In celebration of Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) will be presenting a wide variety of unique catalog offerings throughout 2024, across the entire Sony Pictures Entertainment library of movies and TV shows.

This celebration will highlight the studio's blockbuster franchises, fan-favorites and cult classics, quotable perennials and little-known gems, award-winners, iconic star-making performances, filmmaker-driven showcases, and everything in between.

January kicks off with two great ways to revisit the studio's library and supercharge movie collections, with both a physical disc sale at Amazon and a one-of-a-kind “100 movies for $100” digital bundle. The Amazon sale—across 4K Ultra HDs, Blu-rays and DVDs—will begin on January 10th and will include deals on major library titles such as GHOSTBUSTERS, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA and more.

Then on January 16th, in addition to an overall digital movie sale, there will be a “100 movies for $100” digital bundle available at participating digital retailers, featuring such acclaimed and iconic titles as THE LADY FROM SHANGHAI, TOOTSIE, 2012, MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON and many more. Visit Click Here for more information.

The 100th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2024 with more details to come.