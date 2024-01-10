Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Celebrates Columbia Pictures' 100th Anniversary

The 100th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2024 with more details to come.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Celebrates Columbia Pictures' 100th Anniversary

In celebration of Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) will be presenting a wide variety of unique catalog offerings throughout 2024, across the entire Sony Pictures Entertainment library of movies and TV shows.

This celebration will highlight the studio's blockbuster franchises, fan-favorites and cult classics, quotable perennials and little-known gems, award-winners, iconic star-making performances, filmmaker-driven showcases, and everything in between.

January kicks off with two great ways to revisit the studio's library and supercharge movie collections, with both a physical disc sale at Amazon and a one-of-a-kind “100 movies for $100” digital bundle. The Amazon sale—across 4K Ultra HDs, Blu-rays and DVDs—will begin on January 10th and will include deals on major library titles such as GHOSTBUSTERS, CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND, LAWRENCE OF ARABIA and more.

Then on January 16th, in addition to an overall digital movie sale, there will be a “100 movies for $100” digital bundle available at participating digital retailers, featuring such acclaimed and iconic titles as THE LADY FROM SHANGHAI, TOOTSIE, 2012, MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON and many more. Visit Click Here for more information.

The 100th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2024 with more details to come.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Biopic Photo
Selena Gomez to Play Linda Ronstadt in Biopic

Selena Gomez is playing Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic. The Only Murders in the Building star is leading the music film, which will be produced by Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced a 2019 documentary about Ronstadt's life and career.

2
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances Photo
AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances

America's Got Talent runner up and trailblazing magician Anna DeGuzman brings her original show Queen of Cards to Mastercard Midnight Theatre. From sleight of hand to mentalism to illusions, Anna invites you to see the magic brought from your screens to your seats. Performances are Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26.

3
Howie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV Photo
Howie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV

Howie Mandel joins The Simonetta Lein Show for its 6th Season premiere, bringing his comedic talent and years of experience in show business.

4
Video: AMC Debuts THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE Trailer Photo
Video: AMC Debuts THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE Trailer

Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as the beloved TWD characters “Rick Grimes” and “Michonne” in the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

AGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre PerformancesAGT Magician Anna DeGuzman Set For Midnight Theatre Performances
Howie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTVHowie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV
Bowen*Young Release New Single 'World Brand New'Bowen*Young Release New Single 'World Brand New'
SYFY Sets RESIDENT ALIEN Season 3 Premiere DateSYFY Sets RESIDENT ALIEN Season 3 Premiere Date

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD