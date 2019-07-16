Sony Movie Channel to Celebrate Release of ONCE UPON A TIMEÂ… IN HOLLYWOOD with Movie Week

Sony Movie Channel, in advance of Columbia Pictures' July 26 domestic theatrical release of Quentin Tarantino's original film, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, is bringing fans "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Quentin Tarantino Present The Swinging Sixties," a series of 10 films personally curated by the two-time Academy Award winning writer-director, all of which served as a specific influence in the creation of his latest 1969-set film.

The film series will premiere on Sony Movie Channel from July 21-25, 2019. The films will air nightly as double features beginning at 8:00PM ET/7:00 PM CT. Each showing will include interstitial segments featuring specially created conversations between Tarantino and noted film writer and historian Kim Morgan, along with a first look at scenes from Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

"Sony Pictures made their Columbia Pictures catalog available to me so that I could select a series of films representative of the era in which Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood is set, The Swinging Sixties. I'm thrilled to host these movies so we can enjoy them together," said Quentin Tarantino.

Jeff Meier, Sony Movie Channel SVP Programming and General Manager, said, "On Sony Movie Channel, we always take great care to select a unique blend of contemporary and classic movies for the true film fanatic, so we're thrilled that our very first guest curator is such a well-known cinephile as the legendary Quentin Tarantino. We know our fans will be excited to watch his selections and get an inside look at the influences behind his new movie."

Said Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television Chairman, "Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood promises to be a cinematic event. We're excited to support it and bring these fantastic films from the studio's historic library to SPT's network audiences around the world."

The 10 films from the Columbia Pictures library comprising this unique series are:

1) Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969; director: Paul Mazursky) - July 21/8:00 PM ET

2) Cactus Flower (1969; director: Gene Saks) - July 21/10:10 PM ET

3) Model Shop (1969; director: Jacques Demy) - July 22/8:00 PM ET

4) Getting Straight (1970; director: Richard Rush) - July 22/10:00 PM ET

5) The Wrecking Crew (1968; director: Phil Karlson) - July 23/8:00 PM ET

6) Hammerhead (1968; director: David Miller) - July 23/10:10 PM ET

7) Battle of the Coral Sea (1959; director: Paul Wendkos) - July 24/8:00 PM ET

8) Easy Rider (1969; director: Dennis Hopper) - July 24/9:50 PM ET

9) Gunman's Walk (1958; director: Phil Karlson) - July 25/8:00 PM ET

10) Arizona Raiders (1965; director: William Witney) - July 25/9:55 PM ET

In addition, on July 20, Sony Movie Channel will be airing three movies directed by Quentin Tarantino's frequent collaborator Robert Rodriguez: at 6:30PM ET, El Mariachi; at 8:00 PM ET, Desperado (which includes a cameo by Tarantino); and at 9:55 PM ET, another title that begins with the same four words as Tarantino's new film, Once Upon A Time in Mexico.

Also, on July 26, Sony Movie Channel will salute The Beach Boys, musical superstars from the same era depicted in Tarantino's new film: at 4:55PM ET, the miniseries Beach Boys: An American Family; and at 8PM ET, the Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy.

For Sony Movie Channel's complete schedule, visit https://www.sonymoviechannel.com/schedule.





