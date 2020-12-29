Sonia Hadad Releases Short Film EXAM

EXAM is an Iranian film, directed by Sonia K. Hadad, about a schoolgirl who is given a 'package' to drop off right before an important exam. This nail biting live action short film has garnered numerous high profile accolades at festivals across the globe, from the Best Live Action Short at AFI Fest to Best Actress in a Short Film for Sadaf Asghari at Sundance.

A teenage girl gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of cocaine to its client, and gets stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

Sonia K. Hadad is an Iranian writer and director. She studied Film and Media Arts (M.F.A) at Emerson College in Boston. She was born in 1989, in Tehran, and was primarily educated in her native country. She holds diplomas in Physics/ Mathematics and graphic design. In 2005 Sonia started her professional theatre acting career and has played in theatres, public performances, telefilms, and TV shows. In 2009 she completed her B.A in dramatic literature from Azad University of Art and Architecture. EXAM is her third short, following PERSONAL and THE BOX. Hadad co-wrote EXAM with filmmaker Farnoosh Samadi.

Producer Pouria Heidary Oureh is the founder and director of Three Gardens Productions. He graduated from SAE institute of Digital Film in Dubai. He has worked with several renowned Iranian directors in Iran as well as abroad his home country before moving on to direct his own films. Since then he started to direct his own films. He was the producer of so many successful shorts and features like: Azar (documentary short) 2019, Gaze (Fiction short) 2017, Exam (Fiction short) 2019, Dealy (Fiction Short) 2018, The role (Fiction short) 2018, Magical (Short fiction) 2018, Disappearance (Feature) 2017, Apricot Groves (Feature) 2016, Hindi and Hormoz (Feature) 2018 & etc.

The beautiful cinematography was created by Alireza Barazandeh's.

Just some of the incredible film festivals EXAM has been selected for include Toronto International Film Festival, Leeds International Film Festival, Tehran International Short Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, the London Short Film Festival, Palm Springs International ShortFest, DC Shorts, Encounters Film Festival, Manhattan Shorts and many more.

EXAM can soon be seen at Beirut Shorts International Film Festival in Lebanon.