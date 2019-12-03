Sir Patrick Stewart to be Honored at MUAHS Awards

Award-winning actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his work in the Star Trek and X-Men series, will receive this year's Distinguished Artisan Award at the 7th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) celebrating his prolific acting career on stage and screen spanning nearly six decades. The black-tie awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, returns to The Novo in L.A. LIVE on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

"Sir Patrick Stewart is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He is so deserving of this special recognition spotlighting his award-winning stage and screen performances, and we celebrate his great collaboration with our talented artists," said Socash.

Presenting the Distinguished Artisan Award to Stewart will be Brent Spiner, star of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Next Generation; James MacKinnon, Emmy® Award-winning Makeup and Prosthetic Artist, Star Trek franchise including Star Trek: Picard; and Michael Westmore, Academy® and Emmy Award-winning Makeup Artist and Designer of the Star Trek franchise.

Patrick Stewart is a veteran stage and screen actor whose incredible career spans 60 years. He has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe®, Grammy®, and SAG® Award nominations for his work across television and film and is a three-time Olivier Award® winner and a Tony Award® nominee for his distinguished stage work.

Stewart will reprise the iconic role of 'Jean-Luc Picard' in Star Trek: Picard, debuting on CBS ALL ACCESS in the United States and worldwide on Amazon Prime in January 2020. His film work includes the recently released Sony Pictures' feature film Charlie's Angels, the latest installment in the worldwide franchise, and Coda, opposite Katie Holmes. In 2017, Stewart starred in the worldwide blockbuster feature film Logan, marking his seventh time portraying the 'Charles Xavier/Professor X' character in the X-Men film series.

Amongst his numerous honors, Queen Elizabeth conferred on Patrick the order of the Officer of the British Empire (O.B.E.), and in 2010, Patrick received a knighthood for his services to Drama.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild's Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and television industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career. Previous recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy and Guillermo del Toro.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk