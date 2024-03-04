Si Robertson, Brenda Gantt & The Cinema Audio Society Awards Are Loving Y'all Sweet Tea (Exclusive)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Si Robertson of DUCK DYNASTY tried viral sweet tea brand Y'all Sweet Tea he remarked, "It tastes just like you picked a Peach from a Georgia Peach Orchard. The only thing you didn't get with that glass of tea was the Peach Juice running down your beard!” And when the iconic Brenda Gantt took a sip she told her millions of fans, "I drank Lipton for over 60 years until I tried their Gallon Caffeinated Tea, and Y'all Sweet Tea is the best I've ever had!”

With celebrities and influencers loving this new tea company, it has helped the Y'all Sweet Tea brand to go viral online and take over the marketplace, making the 'bigger' brands like Lipton get nervous as their sales numbers continue to dip.

Just this past weekend, the brand was selected to be included in the prestigious gift bags of the 60th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, which is the major pre-Academy Awards ceremony a week before the Oscars take place. Their sweet tea was gifted to the likes of A-list stars J.J. Abrams, Jon Favreau, Jeff Garlin, Diane Warren and other various upcoming Oscar nominees and past winners in the sound and sound editing categories.

The company's founder Darien Craig tells BWW exclusively, "Hollywood and New York are making up around 5% of our Online Sales. We have been getting lots of local press and that is helping bring our taste of the south to new areas! Hollywood is one of our Fastest Growing Markets and we are looking to get into local retailers in the area!"

With the Hollywood engagement picking up, the brand was named the fastest growing tea brand on social media and the #1 most engaged tea brand as well. "Our Georgia Peach tea sold 10,000 Bags in 35-minutes last year when we launched it which really showed that we need to focus on more flavored teas! This year we have 7 Brand New Flavors Launching from April-June," reveals Craig.