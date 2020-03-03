Showtime's RAY DONOVAN and CBS's GUNSMOKE Arriving on DVD in May

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment recently announced release dates for two hit TV series arriving on DVD on May 5.



Showtime's thrilling crime drama Ray Donovan: Season Seven will be available on DVD, starring multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated Liev Schreiber (Spotlight, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) for his outstanding role as Ray Donovan. As the "fixer" for Hollywood's elite, RAY DONOVAN is the go-to guy that the city's celebrities, athletes and business moguls call to make their problems disappear.



From the 1950s, CBS's legendary western drama Gunsmoke: The Final Season and Gunsmoke: The Complete Series will also be available on DVD. Starring Emmy Award® nominee James Arness as the legendary Marshal Matt Dillon who's hell-bent on serving justice as he tames the Old West, where people have no respect for the law.

Season seven of RAY DONOVAN finds RAY DONOVAN working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot, there are dangers from the past that require the RAY DONOVAN of old. Between NYC mayor Ed Feratti, an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti's corruption brings a piece of Mickey's past back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions. Meanwhile, Bunchy, hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray's apartment and work stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget and Smitty face the realities of married life.

Starring Emmy Award® nominee James Arness as the legendary Marshal Matt Dillon who's hell-bent on serving justice as he tames the Old West, where people have no respect for the law. Dillon's adventures continue alongside the loyal Doc Adams (Emmy Award® winner Milburn Stone), sexy saloon proprietress Miss Kitty (Emmy Award® nominee Amanda Blake) and lovable Deputy Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis) as he corrals dangerous outlaws and deals with the problems of the Wild West: epic gunfights, brawls, cold-blooded murderers and bank robbers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories