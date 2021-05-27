Showtime to Stream Over 50 Hours of LGBTQ+ Content for Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, SHOWTIME will release over 50 hours of iconic LGBTQ+ programming for free sampling throughout June. Titles including THE L WORD, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, QUEER AS FOLK, WORK IN PROGRESS, XY CHELSEA and more will be available across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms.

Additionally, SHOWTIME and the Human Rights Campaign have announced they will expand their collaboration on QUEER TO STAY, an initiative launched last year to support and preserve businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community. In 2020, QUEER TO STAY provided donations to 10 LGBTQ+ businesses from coast to coast. In 2021, the initiative will grow to double its support to at least 20 businesses. Additionally, a new crowdfunding feature will enable consumers to support the initiative through the end of the year. QUEER TO STAY is currently accepting applications from qualifying businesses at QueertoStay.org until 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 31.

The full list of SHOWTIME content available for free during Pride Month includes:

THE L WORD season one

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q season one

QUEER AS FOLK season one

WORK IN PROGRESS season one

COUPLES THERAPY season one

XY CHELSEA

SAME SEX AMERICA

BEYOND OPPOSITE SEX

L WORD MISSISSIPPI: HATE THE SIN

SEMPER FI

DESUS & MERO (selected episodes)

