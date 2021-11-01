Showtime Promotes Jessie Dicovitsky to Senior Vice President, Original Programming

Showtime Networks Inc. has announced that Jessie Dicovitsky has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Original Programming. Dicovitsky is based in the SHOWTIME West Coast offices in West Hollywood. The announcement was made by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. to whom Dicovitsky reports.

"Jessie Dicovitsky has been a tremendous asset to our dynamic original programming team," Israel said. "Her incisive development and production skills, her feel for what will resonate with our audiences and her advocacy for artists and their shows have made her invaluable to our network."

Dicovitsky works across the development and production of comedy, drama and documentary programming. She has creative oversight of major upcoming dramas AMERICAN GIGOLO (created by David Hollander and starring Jon Bernthal), THREE WOMEN (created by bestselling author Lisa Taddeo and starring Shailene Woodley) and HALO (airing on Paramount+).

This year, Dicovitsky worked on the new comedy series FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS and oversaw acquisitions for international series WAKEFIELD and WE HUNT TOGETHER. Over her tenure at SHOWTIME, Dicovitsky has overseen the network's tentpoles like the Emmy Award-winning SHAMELESS, as well as high-profile series THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, BLACK MONDAY and former ongoing series such as EPISODES. In nonfiction, Jessie shepherds ongoing docu-series THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH among others.

Dicovitsky, who began her career at NBC Universal, graduated from Princeton University and is based in Los Angeles. She is married to writer/producer Ash Sarohia.

Photo: Ash Sarohia/SHOWTIME