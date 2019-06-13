Showtime Presents LAVELL CRAWFORD: NEW LOOK, SAME FUNNY!

Lavell Crawford is back to debut his new comedy special LAVELL CRAWFORD: NEW LOOK, SAME FUNNY!, premiering Saturday, July 6 at 10:35 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Filmed at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio, Crawford is funnier - and skinnier - than ever. After losing over 120 pounds, the comic offers his unique take on everything from being a fan of first-term President Obama and the recent government shutdown to his weight-loss journey and the best way to deal with cops in 2019.

A native of St. Louis, Crawford is a comedian, actor and producer. His numerous television appearances include Better Call Saul, New Girl, Workaholics and BREAKING BAD along with his previous standup special on SHOWTIME, LAVELL CRAWFORD: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. Additionally, his film credits include Compton's Finest, Love Is Not Enough, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, American Ultra and The Ridiculous 6.Check out a teaser here:

LAVELL CRAWFORD: NEW LOOK, SAME FUNNY! is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (KEVIN SMITH: SILENT BUT DEADLY, The Toys That Made Us). Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson serve as executive producers for Comedy Dynamics along with Lavell Crawford and Justin Edbrooke.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStaton™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





