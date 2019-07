Showtime Offers Premiere Episodes of ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA, BLACK MONDAY AND WHO IS AMERICA? For Free Online

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA was honored for Outstanding Limited Series and received acting nods for Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano. In addition, director and executive producer Ben Stiller was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special. The series also received two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - both for first timers Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, and a first for Jerry Stahl. The series is based on the stranger-than-fiction PRISON BREAK in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 which spawned a statewide manhunt for two convicted murderers, aided in their escape by a married female prison employee who reportedly carried on months-long affairs with both men. The seven-part limited series stars Patricia Arquette, who won a Golden Globe® for her performance, along with Academy Award® winner Benicio Del Toro (Traffic) and Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, There Will Be Blood), and is executive produced and directed by Emmy winner Ben Stiller. Produced by SHOWTIME, ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson and Oscar nominee Michael Tolkin. Three-time Academy Award nominee Michael De Luca via Michael De Luca Productions, Bryan Zuriff, Nicky Weinstock for Red Hour Productions and Bill Carraro also serve as executive producers.