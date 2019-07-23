Showtime Offers Premiere Episodes of ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA, BLACK MONDAY AND WHO IS AMERICA? For Free Online
To honor its recent Emmy nominees, Showtime has released the premiere episodes of ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA,BLACK MONDAY and WHO IS AMERICA? for free online, on streaming platforms and on demand. The network was honored with a total of 18 Emmy nominations, including 12 nominations for ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA which earned a nod for Outstanding Limited Series. Freshman comedy BLACK MONDAY received an Emmy nomination for series star Don Cheadle for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The groundbreaking satirical series WHO IS AMERICA? created and starring Sacha Baron Cohen was honored with three Emmy nominations including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The premiere episode of each series is available for free now on Youtube and SHO.com.
The episodes are also available across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications, authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels. In addition, the episodes are available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service's website www.showtime.com. Full seasons of all three series are available now to subscribers across the network's platforms.
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA was honored for Outstanding Limited Series and received acting nods for Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano. In addition, director and executive producer Ben Stiller was honored for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special. The series also received two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - both for first timers Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, and a first for Jerry Stahl. The series is based on the stranger-than-fiction PRISON BREAK in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 which spawned a statewide manhunt for two convicted murderers, aided in their escape by a married female prison employee who reportedly carried on months-long affairs with both men. The seven-part limited series stars Patricia Arquette, who won a Golden Globe® for her performance, along with Academy Award® winner Benicio Del Toro (Traffic) and Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, There Will Be Blood), and is executive produced and directed by Emmy winner Ben Stiller. Produced by SHOWTIME, ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson and Oscar nominee Michael Tolkin. Three-time Academy Award nominee Michael De Luca via Michael De Luca Productions, Bryan Zuriff, Nicky Weinstock for Red Hour Productions and Bill Carraro also serve as executive producers.
A co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, BLACK MONDAY takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 - aka Black Monday. To this day, no one knows who "caused it" ... until now. It's the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. Golden Globe winning actor Don Cheadle, Two-time Tony® Award nominee and Grammy® winner Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip) star in and executive produce the series. BLACK MONDAY is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl). Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad, Future Man) also serve as executive producers.
Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy series WHO IS AMERICA? features his first new characters in 15 years, which are so believably performed that they can exist in the real world. Famous for creating a roster of iconic moments and incendiary characters, Baron Cohen returned to series television in the genre he created first in Da Ali G Show, and then turned into worldwide hit movies with the Golden Globe winning and Academy Award nominated Borat, and Brüno. WHO IS AMERICA? explored the diverse individuals who populate our unique nation and features Baron Cohen experimenting in the playground of 2018 America. Baron Cohen wrote and directed the seven-episode half-hour series, and is currently nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. The series also received a nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. WHO IS AMERICA? is created and executive produced by Baron Cohen and is also executive produced by Anthony Hines, Todd Schulman, Andrew Newman, Dan Mazer and Adam Lowitt.
SHOWTIME is currently available for subscription via cable, DBS and telco providers plus streaming providers such as Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV. Showtime is also available as a stand-alone streaming service through Showtime.com, Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Viewers who subscribe via cable, DBS, telco or streaming providers can also stream content through the network's authentication service Showtime ANYTIME®.