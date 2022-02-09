Showtime Begins Production on I LOVE THAT FOR YOU

SHOWTIME has officially started production on I LOVE THAT FOR YOU, the half-hour comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy® nominee Vanessa Bayer, with Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis also leading the cast.

Previously titled I LOVE THIS FOR YOU, the eight-episode series began production in Los Angeles last week and is set to premiere this spring.

Inspired by Bayer's own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I LOVE THAT FOR YOU centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Shannon plays Jackie, the charismatic star of the network and Joanna's idol. Lewis plays Patricia, the network's icy, enigmatic founder and CEO. Additional series regulars include Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers and Punam Patel.

Johnno Wilson (Curb Your Enthusiasm) has been cast in a recurring guest role as Perry, a beloved host on the network with a popular cooking show. Wilson is repped by Griffin Talent and Nicole Garcia Management.

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU is co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Emmy nominee and two-time Peabody winner Jeremy Beiler. Emmy and Peabody winner Jessi Klein serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Showalter. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski also serve as executive producers.