Showtime Announces Premiere Dates For THE CHI, BLACK MONDAY, and FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS

Showtime has set a May 23 premiere date for several of its series, including returning favorites THE CHI and Black Monday, as well as the new comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, Deadline reports.

The fourth season of THE CHI debuts at 9 p.m. ET/PT, season 3 of BLACK MONDAY kicks off at 10 p.m., and Flatbush Misdemeanors will premiere at 10:30 p.m.

The Chi

On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. From Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Black Monday

Travel back to October 19, 1987-aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it ... until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer.

Flatbush Misdemeanors

This is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn. Bold, smart and grounded in authenticity, the show explores two longtime friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.