Shout! Factory TV Celebrates Carol Burnett with New Special

The special will stream on April 26th, beginning at 6:30 pm ET on The Carol Burnett Show Channel and Shout! Factory TV.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Shout! Factory TV proudly presents "Red Carpet with Carol Burnett and Friends" and "Celebrating Carol: The Gift Of Laughter," an exclusive streaming event on April 26th, beginning at 6:30 pm ET on The Carol Burnett Show Channel and Shout! Factory TV, honoring Carol Burnett's comedy career.

As a pre-show to NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love" comedy fans far and wide can tune in for a one-on-one sit down with comedy legend Carol Burnett discussing her favorite moments from her storied career.

Additionally, audiences can see exclusive red carpet footage from NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love," including interviews with Cher, Dame Julie Andrews, Rhea Seehorn and Jane Lynch.

Viewers can look forward to behind-the-scenes commentary on iconic sketches from "The Carol Burnett Show," including "Went With The Wind," "Double Calamity," and more. In exclusive interview footage, Carol revists sketch inspirations, memories with co-stars, and guest appearances - all accompanied by clips from the show.

Tune in April 26th for the "Red Carpet with Carol Burnett and Friends" at 6:30 pm ET followed immediately by "Celebrating Carol: The Gift of Laughter" at 7:00 pm ET on The Carol Burnett Show Channel and Shout! Factory TV. An encore presentation will stream April 27th at 6:30 pm ET.

The stream can be viewed on CelebratingCarol.com; the Shout! Factory TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android; and the following digital streaming platforms - Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Streamium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, and XUMO.

Shout! Factory TV is the home of all 11 seasons of "The Carol Burnett Show." Viewers can watch the entire series on and streaming 24/7 on The Carol Burnett Show FAST channel and Shout! Factory TV.

Watch the promo here:



