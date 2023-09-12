Sherri Shepherd Sets Return for Season Two Premiere of SHERRI

Sherri Shepherd's top-rated and critically-acclaimed daytime talk show success “Sherri,” from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Monday, September 18.

On the first episode of THE TALK show, Sherri welcomes host and entertainer Wayne Brady to the couch in a daytime talk show exclusive to talk about his recently-revealed long road to self-discovery as well as his projects, “Let’s Make a Deal” and the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Wiz.” Check your local listings HERE.

Also, for the very first time, Sherri will share never-before-revealed and personal details about her summer, including her commitment to her health and well-being and the steps she has taken to get there.

And all season long, Sherri will welcome extraordinary people to the show to share their amazing and heartwarming stories. And there will be more surprises in store as she makes dreams come true for some special and deserving people.

On the first episode of the season, Sherri will introduce “Funny Over 50.” Sherri loves nothing more than supporting other comedians and featuring them in “Laugh Lounge.” “Funny Over 50” is a nationwide search for funny women over 50 who are still waiting for their BIG BREAK in comedy. There are so many women who put their passions on hold because life took over, but now is their chance to fulfill a dream in comedy. Viewers can send in their funniest original material through the show’s website and they could be featured on Laugh Lounge.

“Laugh Lounge,” a season one viewer-favorite segment will continue as Sherri invites her close friends and fellow hysterical comics to join her on the set.

Other signature segments, such as the “Best Life Series,” will continue into the second season highlighting knowledgeable and insightful coaches and experts who provide key takeaway information that viewers can use to enrich their own lives.

In the second season of “Sherri,” Shepherd’s playful comedic style and her inimitable point-of-view will be highlighted with even more hilarious and over-the-top moments like when she “jumped” right in to a double-dutch jump roping troupe’s routine or she learned how to tackle a dummy from actor/host and former NFL star Terry Crews during the freshman season. And the show will be full of more unexpected surprises for the viewers as well as for the host like when Sherri’s best friend and executive producer Jawn Murray surprised Sherri with an appearance from the iconic Janet Jackson.

In its first season, the show garnered an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and also received four Daytime Emmy Nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Shepherd. The show is also a Bronze Telly Award Winner for its season 1 “Fun.Joy.Laughter.” digital launch campaign.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd will continue to bring her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime as her

warm, relatable and engaging personality continues to shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day’s entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, “Sherri” is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray are both executive producers for “Sherri.” Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.

FOX Television Stations renewed “Sherri,” the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season. As the show enters its sophomore season in 2023-24, Sherri continues to be cleared in 98 percent of the U.S., including on other leading broadcast groups such as Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox. The weekday talk show originates from New York's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury

