Shaquille O'Neal & Liza Koshy Join Shakira as Creators on DANCING WITH MYSELF

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and actress Liza Koshy join international superstar Shakira as creators on "Dancing with Myself," NBC's newest dance-challenge series.

A premiere date for the hourlong series will be announced in the near future.

Inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media, "Dancing with Myself" will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show's celebrity creators Shakira, Liza, and Shaquille.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it's the studio audience that decides who's the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Shakira, Liza, and Shaquille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which the contestants will have to tackle. They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges.

As an NBA Hall of Famer, longtime sports commentator, entrepreneur and spokesperson, Shaq's larger-than-life personality has captured the hearts of millions for years. His dance moves have become a regular trending topic on social media.

Co-creator, executive producer, and star of her own YouTube Originals series "Liza on Demand," and seen recently co-hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Special," Koshy's humor and relatability to her legion of followers brings a fresh perspective to the lighthearted competition.

Model, actress and on-air correspondent Camille Kostek will join the trio as host.

She began her career as an NFL professional cheerleader, performing routines at international events and teaching youth clinics. Kostek originally gained international prominence after landing the cover for the 2019 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT magazine in her rookie year alongside Tyra Banks. Kostek is passionate about using her platform to continue spreading self-love and inner strength through her #nevernotdancing social initiatives, where she encourages fans to express body positivity & self-acceptance through dance. In her role as host, Camille will also demonstrate new dance challenges and perform with the other creators.

"Dancing with Myself" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio group, and Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produces for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine and Shakira also executive produce. The series is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.