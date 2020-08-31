Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, John Ortiz Join THE FALLOUT

Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler also star.

Deadline reports that Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, John Ortiz, and Will Ropp have joined the cast of "The Fallout," an upcoming high school drama.

Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, and Niles Fitch make up the rest of the cast.

Megan Park will write and direct the film, which centers high schooler Vada (Ortega) who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

Woodley is best known for "The Fault in Our Stars" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Bowen starred on "Modern Family" as Claire Dunphy. Ortiz is known for roles in "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Gangster."

Read the original story on Deadline.

