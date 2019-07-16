Shaed To Make National AM TV Debut on Good Morning America 7/29

SHAED will make their National AM TV debut on July 29th on GOOD MORNING AMERICA (ABC). The DC electro-pop trio will perform their hit single "Trampoline" - the now GOLD song (622K+ U.S.) which hit #1 on the Alternative Songs and Rock Airplay charts, has streamed more than 162 MILLION times, and is making its way up the TOP 40 and Hot 100 charts as it crosses pop.



All this as SHAED dominates the summer festival circuit in advance of their biggest headline tour to date, kicking off on September 30th in Minneapolis. See below for a full list of upcoming tour dates and stay tuned to www.shaedband.com as the group prepares for their debut LP later this year.

SHAED Confirmed Festivals & Radio Shows



7/19 @ Concerts in the Park in Sacramento, CA

7/21 @ Radio 104.5's Block Party in Philadelphia, PA

8/1 @ Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor, MI

8/1 @ Lollapalooza Aftershow w/ Bishop Briggs in Chicago, IL

8/2 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

8/3 @ ALT 98.7 Summer Camp in Long Beach, CA

8/10 @ The End Summer Camp in Seattle, WA

8/17 @ Summer Sonic in Osaka, Japan

8/18 @ Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan

8/30 @ Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, WA

9/14-9/15 @ Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA

10/25-10/27 @ Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, LA

11/16-17 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX





SHAED Confirmed Headline Tour Dates



8/10 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

9/30 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN

10/6 @ Velvet Lounge in Toronto, ON

10/8 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA

10/9 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

10/10 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC

10/13 @ A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH

10/15 @ Exit/In in Nashville, TN

10/16 @ Vinyl in Atlanta, GA

10/19 @ Club Dada in Dallas, TX

10/20 @ Antone's Nightclub in Austin, TX

10/22 @ RecordBar in Kansas City, MO

10/24 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

11/2 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA

11/6 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, ON





