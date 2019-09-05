Seventh Season of CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! to Premiere September 28

CBS announced today that the seventh season of CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!, the three-hour Saturday morning block, will premiere Saturday, Sept. 28 (9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This season, two new series will join the four returning shows in the lineup: MISSION UNSTOPPABLE, hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and executive produced by Geena Davis, and the live action half-hour BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL.

In MISSION UNSTOPPABLE, each week celebrity host Miranda Cosgrove highlights the fascinating female innovators who are on the cutting edge of Science - including zoologists, engineers, astronauts, codebreakers and oceanographers. Viewers will be inspired by female STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) superstars in the fields of social media, entertainment, animals, design and the internet - all categories key to the teen experience. Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis serves as executive producer, bringing her passion for creating change in the portrayal of strong female characters in entertainment and media that positively influences young viewers. Cosgrove also serves as an executive producer. MISSION UNSTOPPABLE is produced in collaboration with IF/THEN, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL is a live action, half-hour program that reveals the true stories of dogs who are best pals not only with humans, but with a variety of different animal species. Each episode explores the improbable bonds that dogs have formed with birds, reptiles, ducks, and even dolphins! Along the way, the fascinating characteristics of various breeds and species that allow these unique relationships to thrive are examined. From dog psychology to animal behavior theory, viewers will learn about what makes our furry friends tick, all while celebrating the idea that friendship comes in many different forms.

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities. The block is FCC educational/informational compliant, targeted to 13- to 16-year-olds and appealing to all viewers. All of the programs are specifically designed to further the educational and informational needs of children, has educating and informing children as a significant purpose, and otherwise meets the definition of Core Programming as specified in the Commission's rules.

The following series will return to THE CBS DREAM TEAM, IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup:

LUCKY DOG

Emmy Award-winning host and animal trainer Brandon McMillan works with animal shelters across the U.S. to save one dog at a time, as he rescues lonely, unwanted dogs living without hope. Then, back at Brandon's training facility known as the LUCKY DOG Ranch, he goes to work on the seemingly impossible task of turning the frightened pooches into perfect pets. "From hopeless to a home" is Brandon's mission, which he brings to life in each episode as a lucky family adopts an even luckier dog. Brandon McMillan received his second Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Family Viewing Program Award in 2018, and LUCKY DOG received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Series in 2016.

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION, hosted by Mo Rocca of CBS SUNDAY MORNING, is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning celebration of the inventor's spirit - from historic scientific pioneers throughout past centuries to the forward-looking visionaries of today. Each episode tells the dramatic stories behind the world's greatest inventions - and the perseverance, passion and price required to bring them to life. Featuring "MoCabulary," where bigger words used in the episode are defined; "The Mo You Know" quizzes about current and past inventions; and Mo Rocca connecting with innovators all over the world, this series appeals to young viewers and their families. INNOVATION NATION received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Special Class in 2016.

HOPE IN THE WILD follows Hope Swinimer, a wildlife rehabilitation expert, and her dedicated team as they rescue and heal injured and orphaned animals of all kinds. Hope's passion for wildlife conservation shines through everything she does to lead her team on their mission to care for and return each animal to the wild. From the pressure of saving an animal in critical condition, to the joy in witnessing its victorious return home, HOPE IN THE WILD educates viewers on the day-to-day jobs of this animal care team and the species they encounter.

PET VET DREAM TEAM

Pet Vet Dream Team chronicles the lives of some of the world's busiest emergency veterinarians and the animals to whom they've dedicated their lives. Together, these talented veterinarians race against the clock to cure their furry and feathered charges - educating viewers on a range of medical procedures and exotic animal practices along the way. As viewers catch a behind-the-scenes look at the veterinary profession, they also learn responsibility and empathy for animals of all kinds through the passionate work of the PET VET DREAM TEAM.

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET LUCKY DOG (7th Season) 9:30-10:00 AM, ET THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season) 10:00-10:30 AM, ET MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW) 10:30-11:00 AM, ET PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season) 11:00-11:30 AM, ET HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season) 11:30-12:00 PM, ET BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)

Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.





Related Articles View More TV Stories