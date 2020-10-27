Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne Will Star in PLATONIC for Apple TV

Re-pairing with Nick Stoller.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne will re-pair with Nick Stoller ("Neighbors") on a new Apple TV Plus series, "Platonic."

The show has received a 10-episode order, according to Variety.

On "Platonic," a pair of former best friends who met in their youth (Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

Rogen recently starred in "The Lion King" live action film, and in "An American Pickle." He began his career in the ensemble cast of cult classic "Freaks and Geeks."

Rose Byrne is best known for her role as Ellen Parsons in FX's Damages (opposite Glenn Close) for which she earned two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination. She is also known for her role in the Paul Feig-directed comedy, "Bridesmaids," alongside Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy.

