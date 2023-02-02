Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Set Designer Luis G Hoyos to be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at ADG Awards

The 27th Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Luis G. Hoyos, award-winning set designer best known for Memoirs of a Geisha, Dreamgirls, will receive the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) Lifetime Achievement Award from the Set Designers & Model Makers Council (SDMM).

The ceremony will take place at the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made by Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.

The award will spotlight Hoyos' 30-year career and his artistic contributions to a plethora of the most memorable films. Most recently, he worked as a set designer on the hightly acclaimed and award winning films Babylon and The Batman, both nominees in the this year's 2023 ADG Awards for their unforgettable art direction and set design. This is the last of four ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards, each representing the four ADG crafts that comprise the guild.

Said Kristen Davis, ADG, Set Designers & Model Makers Council Chair, "The Set Designers and Model Makers of the ADG are very proud to honor Luis Hoyos with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His talents, hard work, and his guiding influence on the many Art Departments where he has worked in the last 30 years have been an inspiration to our members."

Luis G. Hoyos came to set designing for motion pictures by way of several years in architecture offices and a degree in architecture. A friend got him an interview with the art director of Stargate in 1993, starting off a three decade career working on many of the most honored films of that time

Memoirs of a Geisha received an Academy Award® and Dreamgirls was nominated for an Oscar®. Other notable and award-winning films that Hoyos worked on include Dunkirk, Oblivion, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War of the Planet of the Apes, Tenet, Birds of Prey, Hulk, Minority Report, Pearl Harbor, Fight Club, Ocean's Thirteen and Alien: Resurrection. His set designs have graced numerous Disney films including Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Tron: Legacy, and THE HAUNTED Mansion.

As previously announced, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (Elvis) and his producing partner and collaborator Academy Award- winning Catherine Martin will receive the prestigious Cinematic Imagery Award. Multi- Academy Award- winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio) will be honored with the prestigious William Cameron Menzies Award, celebrating his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work.

Michael Denering (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Batman Returns, Jurassic Park) will be honored with an ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from Scenic, Title, and Graphic Artists (STG); Storyboard Artist Janet Kusnick (Silverado, GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE and Kill Bill 2) by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA); two-time Academy Award®-nominated Production Designer Lilly Kilvert (The Last Samurai, The Crucible, Legends of the Fall) by the Art Directors (AD).

The Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The awards will be produced by Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos), and Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).

ADG Awards are bestowed upon productions filmed in the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement and upon foreign entries without restrictions. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to ADG Awards & Events Director Debbie Patton at (818) 762-9995 Debbie@adg.org.

The ADG awards are proud to be sponsored by Presenting Level: Sweetwater/NEP Live Events; Premier Level: Astek Wallcovering, CAA Creative Artists Agency, Cush Light, Dazian, Netflix; Diamond Level: HBO Max, Interior Design Solutions/ Belbien,Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Unreal Engine, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Platinum Level: Amazon Studios, Goodnight Productions, Innovative Artists, Pixar, Universal Studios Operations Group, WPA Worldwide Production Agency; Gold Level: WME; Silver Level: First Entertainment Credit Union, Murtha Skouras Agency; Media Sponsors: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, Below the Line, SHOOTonline.



