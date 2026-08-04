JAY HOGGARD SEXTET to Perform Free Show at Marcus Garvey Park

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Vibraphonist and composer Jay Hoggard is set to bring his sextet to the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in New York City for a free outdoor performance. The concert is scheduled to run from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on August 7th, offering audiences a program rooted in jazz, gospel, and African marimba traditions.

About Jay Hoggard

Vibraphonist / Composer Jay Hoggard's music has touched the hearts and souls of listeners around Planet Earth for 50 years. Jay has long ranked with the greatest vibraphone innovators: he has been highly acclaimed as a master of the vibraphone and marimba, a supportive and engaging bandleader, a comprehensive and compelling composer immersed in the infinite musical varieties of the African Diaspora, a dedicated educator, and a respected recording artist.

Jay's music is positive, spiritual, uplifting, and happy. Drawing upon traditional and contemporary musical vocabulary to develop new directions for the vibraphone, Hoggard blends jazz and gospel roots with African marimba rhythms. Jay Hoggard's performances seamlessly present innovative, original compositions with the sounds and textures of the three B's of the jazz tradition: blues, bop, and ballads.

Born in Washington, DC, Jay Hoggard was raised in Mt. Vernon, New York in a religious family centered around the African Methodist Episcopal Zion denomination. His grandfather, father, uncle, and brother Paul Hoggard were all ordained AME Zion pastors. At age 15, Jay Hoggard began playing the vibraphone. He majored in music at Wesleyan University, where he also toured Europe and played at Carnegie Hall during his freshman year. In his junior year, he traveled to Tanzania to study East African xylophone music. Since then, Jay Hoggard has performed in major venues, jazz festivals, colleges, universities, churches, galleries, libraries, and clubs around the globe.

Jay Hoggard has recorded 25 CDs as a leader and over 50 as collaborator, including RETRO FOCUS, RAISE YOUR SPIRIT CONSCIOUSNESS, HARLEM HIEROGLYPHS, THE RIGHT PLACE, SONGS OF SPIRITUAL LOVE, and SWING 'EM GATES. His compositions have been featured internationally on radio, television, film and streaming.

As a renowned jazz artist, Jay has performed as a bandleader and in special collaborations with Lionel Hampton, Milt Jackson, Bobby Hutcherson, Tito Puente, Dr. Billy Taylor, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Kenny Burrell, James Newton, Chico Freeman, Anthony Davis, Rev. Dwight Andrews, Hilton Ruiz, Geri Allen and many, many others.

Jay Hoggard is currently a tenured full professor of music at Wesleyan University, where he has directed the Wesleyan Jazz Orchestra and taught and mentored thousands of young musicians for the past 35 years.

Please visit http://www.jayhoggard.com

Hoggard, who began playing vibraphone at age 15 and studied East African xylophone music in Tanzania, has recorded 25 albums as a bandleader and appeared on more than 50 others as a collaborator, with a career spanning five decades of performances at venues, festivals, and institutions worldwide.

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