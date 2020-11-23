Selene Luna Launches Virtual Comedy Show Spotlighting Comics with Disabilities Titled COMEDY LIBERATION

Selene Luna's COMEDY LIBERATION is a virtual standup comedy show shining a spotlight on sharp-witted outspoken, bracingly hilarious comics. A one-of-a-kind evening of uncensored comedy featuring comics with disabilities and friends who are not afraid to say what's on their minds. The show will go live every first Saturday of the month at 5:00PM Pacific via Zoom. They are breaking down the stereotypes of people with disabilities one laugh at a time!

SELENE LUNA (Host), voice of Tía Rosita in Disney-Pixar's Academy Award & Golden Globe Awards' Winner COCO; an established presence in Hollywood with multiple roles in movies and TV shows such as Celebrity Wife Swap, Lionsgate's My Bloody Valentine 3D, and VH1's The Cho Show. The disabled Mexican-American comic has also broken ground as a featured burlesque dancer on five national tours of the undisputed Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese. Luna's most celebrated stand-up comedy credit has been opening for several of Margaret Cho's national tours. In 2019, Luna filmed her first standup comedy special, Selene Luna: Short Stories, directed by Margaret Cho. Later that year, Luna took to Capitol Hill alongside U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer to speak on behalf of Southern California Resource Services for Independent Living (SCRS-IL) and disability rights.

featuring:

JOE EURELL (Comedy Central's Roast Battle)

SHARON HOUSTON (Comedy Central's Con, MTV's Punk'd, Celebrities Undercover)

CHELSE GREAUX (The Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store)

STEVE WAY (Hulu's Uplifting Dystrophy, Ramy)

MAYSOON ZAYID (OWN, CNN, TED Talk, Stand Up: Muslim-American Comics Come of Age)

RYCO THEATRICALS (Producer) develops and produces theatrical productions for the stage and screen. Founded in 2019 by Ry Armstrong, this company strives to find darkness and shine a spotlight on the uncomfortable to promote societal change. The work we do empowers and provides equity for marginalized stories to become important through producing impactful art. ryco.org // @rycotheatricals.

