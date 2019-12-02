See Who Will Guest Host THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Next Week

A stellar line-up of Hollywood talent will help to make the holiday season bright when they guest-host THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Monday, Dec. 9 - Wednesday, Dec. 18 (12:37 - 1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Some of the most respected names in music, film and television will fill in for host James Corden on the Emmy Award-winning series while he is in production on the upcoming film "The Prom." Those taking a turn behind Corden's desk include 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and returning Grammy host Alicia Keys; three-time Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper; Emmy-nominated actor and musician Jeff Goldblum; scene-stealing actor, producer and writer Ken Jeong; Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy; and multi-platinum recording artist Harry Styles, who previously guest-hosted the show in December 2017. Each will take on hosting duties for one night. Specific airdates will be announced shortly.

"We are of course going to miss James during these two weeks of shows," said Executive Producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. "But it's a great consolation that we have some of the biggest stars in the world to step into his shoes. We are really looking forward to these exciting, entertaining and ambitious weeks of shows."

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk: The Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 207 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories