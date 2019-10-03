Season One of Web Comedy QUEEN'S ENGLISH is Available for Streaming

Season One of Queen's English, an award-winning web comedy, is now available for streaming.

Created by playwright and screenwriter Tyler Dwiggins (subText) and co-produced with Chris Morrissey, Queen's English is a "gay web series about some messy queens just trying to make it through adulthood in one piece - with money left over for Sunday mimosas."

Each episode begins with a gay slang term as a launching point for exploring the glee, the heartbreak, and the inescapable glitter that comes with being a queer millennial in NYC.

Part entertainment and part activism, Dwiggins hopes the web series will make diverse representation and dynamic storytelling accessible to a wider audience.

"I wanted to create something where gay characters weren't the sidekicks, the punchline or the tragic plot device. Queen's English is about the nuances of queer friendship," Dwiggins says about his inspiration for the show.

Queen's English stars David Merten (Afterglow), Jordan DeLeon (Denver Center's Vietgone) and Amelia Windom (Actors Theatre of Louisville). Josh Bonzie ("The Good Fight"), Talley Beth Gale (Steppenwolf's This Is Our Youth), Kurt Hellerich (Goodspeed's Theory of Relativity), Collin Kessler (NSMT's Les Misérables) and Cristina Ramos (Cherry Lane Theatre's Antigone) complete the main recurring cast.

Season One guest stars include Phillip Henry (Billboard, Teen Vogue contributor), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Alton Alburo (Netflix's "Friends from College"), Kayla Davion (Tina), Connor Johnston (CBS's "Madame Secretary"), John Battagliese (Cruel Intentions national tour), Sarah Bishop (Cabaret national tour starring Randy Harrison), and Brandon Haagenson (Afterglow).





