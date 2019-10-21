Season Finale of ALMOST READY with Shay Mitchell Premieres Today

The final episode of Youtube Original series, "Almost Ready" with Shay Mitchell, premieres today (October 21) at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on Shay's Youtube channel and will give the exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at Shay's labor, delivery and arrival of her baby girl.

My Labor and Delivery

The past nine months has been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I've ever done. It's brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte - I've watch my daughter develop and grow and now I'm READY to meet her!

Shay Mitchell's pregnancy journey has been documented biweekly with Youtube Original series, "Almost Ready," while fans join her as she eats for two, continues the endless hunt for non-alcoholic wine and lathers herself in every oil known to man on her journey to motherhood. Real life, in real time.

When asked why she chose to document the highs and lows of her pregnancy on YouTube, Shay said: "Women go through a lot during pregnancy. It's exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo."

"Almost Ready" produced by Executive Producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), Executive Producer and showrunner Tracy Wares, and Executive Producers Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel.





Related Articles View More TV Stories