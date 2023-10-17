Season 6 Of THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW to Launch This Week

The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

The Simonetta Lein Show will be launching Season 6 on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023.

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by Celebrity TV Host and Top Woman Influencer Simonetta Lein. The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide. The show can be seen via SLTV on IG and is what's NEXT in the world of entertainment. The show is produced by award winning producer Raphael Amabile.

Simonetta's prominent profile on Instagram has earned her more than 18.1 million followers, and she continues to grow her following by demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in her adopted city of Philadelphia and all around the world.

Past season guests include Barbara Corcoran, Chingy, Perez Hilton, Tyler Henry, Bob Saget, CeeLo Green, Macy Gray, Deon Cole, Mary Fitzgerald, Adam Carolla, Keith David, Eric Roberts, Tom Arnold and many more icons in the world of business and entertainment.

The Simonetta Lein Show champions real human interactions and the power of humanity.

Watch the first episode of Season 6 of The Simonetta Lein Show tomorrow at https://www.instagram.com/SimonettaLein



