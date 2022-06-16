Sean Hayes, Kerry Washington & More to Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! This Summer

For the third consecutive year, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" taps a diverse lineup of celebrities, creators and comedians to guest host the show for the summer beginning on Monday, June 20.

Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Al Franken, Jeff Goldblum, Chelsea Handler, Sean Hayes, Simu Liu, Rob McElhenney, Lamorne Morris, Desus Nice, Mark Rober, Kerry Washington and more are set to host throughout the summer. Dates for specific episodes and further guest hosts will be announced at a later time.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC.

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is currently in its 20th season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.

Watch the promo for the new lineup of summer episodes here: