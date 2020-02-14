Scott Cooper Will Direct A HEAD FULL OF GHOSTS

Deadline reports that Scott Cooper will direct the upcoming psychological horror film "A Head Full of Ghosts."

Cooper directed CRAZY HEART (2009), Out of the Furnace (2013), Black Mass (2015) and Hostiles (2017).

Margaret Qualley is set to star. Qualley recently starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and on "Fosse/Verdon" and "The Leftovers."

When 8-year-old Merry's older sister exhibits signs of an indeterminate and terrifying affliction, the Barrett family slowly tears itself apart. Now, 20 years later, Merry is confronted with her family's traumatic past when Rachel, a journalist with a similarly haunted past, delves into the case, causing Merry to relive and reconsider the devastating memories of her childhood.

