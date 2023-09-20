Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Masked Singer Alumni—Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and BARRY
Zito—Return for All-New Duet Performances
The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone tenth season. The episode will deliver a special celebrity performance and reveal - one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history! The episode will also feature the return of THE MASKED SINGER
celebrity alumni FROM
previous seasons. The alumni (Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and BARRY
Zito) pair up for duet performances.
Play along with host NICK CANNON
and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the “Season 10 Kickoff” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
airing Sunday, September 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/8:00-9:00 PM ET/7:00-8:00 PM MT) on FOX.
