Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of SNAKE OIL on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Movie Trailer
Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL stars Kiefer Sutherland (24), Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer), Jake Lacy (White Lotus), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Duplass (Transparent), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and Lance Reddick (John Wick). Watch the new video now!
Video: HBO Drops THE RINGLEADER: THE CASE OF THE BLING RING Trailer
The HBO Original documentary film THE RINGLEADER: THE CASE OF THE BLING RING, directed by Emmy -nominated filmmaker Erin Lee Carr (HBO’s “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter” and “At The Heart of Gold: Inside The USA Gymnastics Scandal”). The film is a Story Syndicate production. Watch the video trailer now!
DOOM PATROL Returns to MAX In October
In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Season four stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. Watch the video trailer now!
Video: Adult Swim Reveals Trailer For FLCL: SHOEGAZE
Directed by Yutaka Uemura and featuring an electrifying soundtrack from The Pillows, a video trailer for “FLCL: Shoegaze” was also unveiled. “FLCL: Shoegaze” picks up after the events of the third season, “FLCL: Alternative.” While everyone returns to their ordinary lives, two frustrated teenagers concoct a plot to destroy the Tsuganei tower.