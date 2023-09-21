Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of SNAKE OIL on FOX - Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Rob Riggle and Michelle Williams Serve as Celebrity Guest AdvisorsHosted and produced by comedian David Spade,Snake Oil is an all-new game show in which contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs - some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen,” hawking a sham product. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are fake, for a chance to win life-changing money.Can they spot the real product or be duped by snake oil in the all-new “For Goodness Snake” series premiere episode of Snake Oil airing Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.