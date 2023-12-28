Scoop: General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling on ABC - Thursday, January 4, 2024

“General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling,” airing THURSDAY, JAN. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, NEXT day on Hulu.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Scoop: General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling on ABC - Thursday, January 4, 2024 ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime drama “General Hospital” will celebrate its milestone 60th anniversary with a primetime special, “General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling,” airing THURSDAY, JAN. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, NEXT day on Hulu.

The television event will feature fan-favorite cast members FROM throughout the years as they pull back the curtain on six decades in Port Charles, including behind-the-scenes moments, bloopers, a special fan tribute and more exciting surprises honoring “General Hospital”’s legacy.

The special will feature “GH” cast members Maurice Benard, Jane Elliot, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright and more. Joining the robust slate of current and past cast members for this retrospective look at “General Hospital” are recent “Dancing with the Stars” winner and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, film and television star Emma Samms, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter/actor Rick Springfield, and actress and writer Amber Tamblyn, among other all-star celebrity guests.

“General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling” is executive produced by Frank Valentini. Directing the primetime special is Ashley Gorman. Michelle Henry and Mary-Kelly Weir serve as co-executive producers. The special is produced by ABC.

About General Hospital
ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama, “General Hospital,” is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. One of four remaining daytime dramas, “General Hospital” holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times. Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022.

“General Hospital” is known for elevating awareness for numerous health and social issues, often ahead of its time, in conjunction with storylines including HIV/AIDS; tolerance and understanding for the gay, lesbian and transgender community; bipolar disorder, spousal abuse, sexual assault, workplace sexual harassment in the #MeToo era, gentrification, war refugees, voting rights and voter suppression, the fight for civil rights and against environmental racism, drug and alcohol addiction; breast cancer awareness; surrogacy and adoption; organ donations, autism and Alzheimer’s-related stories are all topics “GH” has trailblazed.

“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Jane Elliot, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Maurice Benard , Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, , CHAD Duell, Michael Easton, Maura West, Donnell Turner, Eden McCoy, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Cynthia Watros, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison, Evan Hofer, and Kate Mansi.

“General Hospital” was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer and showrunner. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are co-head writers. The series is produced by ABC.



