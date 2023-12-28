Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of WE ARE FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), and Mama Doris host the all-new music-centric guessing game show, We Are Family. Executive produced by Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx, the series showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.
Featuring a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay, players can win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. The first three celebrity reveals hit the stage in the all-new “Family Reunion” series premiere episode of We Are Family airing Wednesday, January 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two work through their past. Watch the video!
hen will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View? Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about when The View is coming back.
For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy. Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby! Watch a sneak peek video of Brat and Judy preparing for True’s christening.
On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game. The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Watch the video!