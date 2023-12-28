Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of WE ARE FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, January 3, 2024

We Are Family airing Wednesday, January 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of WE ARE FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), and Mama Doris host the all-new music-centric guessing game show, We Are Family. Executive produced by Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx, the series showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.

Featuring a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay, players can win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. The first three celebrity reveals hit the stage in the all-new “Family Reunion” series premiere episode of We Are Family airing Wednesday, January 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a video clip here:



