Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Season 14 of MasterChef brings together amateur cooks from four generations - Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen Z and Gen X - to prove that age does not matter in the kitchen. In the first round of auditions, the Millennial chefs prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich and guest judge Priya Krishna. Five home cooks will receive a coveted white apron and move on in the hopes of claiming the title of the next MasterChef champion, a trophy and $250,000 in the all-new “Millennials Auditions” season premiere episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1401) (TV-14 L). Cookbook Author and Food Journalist Priya Krishna joins as Guest Judge for the Millennials.

MasterChef enters its 14th season with its all-new themed installment, MasterChef: Generations. Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, for which they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Guest judges this season include Priya Krishna, Lidia Bastianich, Christina Ha, Nick DiGiovanni, Grant Gillon and Sean Evans. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip from last season:

Comments