Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE FLOOR on FOX - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

A new game show hosted by Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star), THE FLOOR sees 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise.
The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will walk away with a whopping $250,000 cash prize. In the sixth episode, the trivia battle turns up the heat as only 42 players remain.
Hiding IN PLAIN SIGHT are 34 players who have yet to play. 8 more will go home, and the duels turn sweet and sour, as one of the youngest players tries to take over the most territory in the “You Can Run but You Can’t Hide” episode of The Floor, airing Tuesday, Feb . 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Spaeny) meets Elvis Presley (Elordi) at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Watch the video trailer!
Amateur investigator Sierra Barter confronts a traumatic past and secrets that have plagued her family for generations. Sierra, her mother Shannon, and her grandmother Judy bravely pursue the truth about a mystery that could change their lives forever – was Jim Mordecai, their husband, stepfather, and step-grandfather a notorious serial killer?
This week features a one-on-one interview with Michael Render (a.k.a Killer Mike), entrepreneur, musician, and one-half of the group “Run the Jewels,” whose self-titled solo album “Michael” was recently released across digital platforms. This week’s panel discussion includes Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican Governor of New Hampshire.
Peacock has announced 'Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate' & 'Megamind Rules!' The trailers feature Adam Lambert, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, Keith Ferguson, Laura Post, Josh Brener, Maya Aoki Tuttle, and more. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original film, will executive produce the new film and series alongside Eric Fogel.