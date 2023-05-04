Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

05/09/2023 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday)

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More Photo 1 Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, TV & More
Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments Photo 2 Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 3 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramo Photo 4 GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List

Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramount+Father and daughter John and Toni from Antioch, Calif., contend on the wall. Do they have what it takes to win big?

Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, "The Wall" returns for its fifth season, hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick. "Bel-Air" star Jabari Banks also makes a special guest appearance.

"The Wall" continues to change lives through its cash prizes, giving away over $25 million to date. This season features a game-changing twist that offers contestants the option to play for more money than ever before with "Wall to Wall," where seven golden balls drop simultaneously to build toward their bank. This high-stake move has the potential to add over $1 million to their winnings, but also comes with the risk of wiping out their bank if they answer the question incorrectly. The upcoming season breaks records when two lucky players accumulate the highest bank in series history and play for $2.8 million.

"The Wall" is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players' winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value FROM the team's total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly TRUST their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings. This season, the remarkable people competing for a lifechanging prize include a retired Army Staff Sergeant who lost part of all four limbs during his third tour abroad, a Capitol Police officer who saved a congressman's life, a retired public transportation supervisor who saved a man FROM an oncoming train and a young couple who has cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of trash FROM their community.

"The Wall" is a collaboration between the SpringHill Company and Glassman Media with LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter, Aaron Long, Jessica Otazua, Quintin Strack, Andrew Glassman and Tim Sullivan serving as executive producers. "The Wall" was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch a video clip from an episode here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, May 11, 2023 Photo
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, May 11, 2023

Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, May 11, 2023! Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of NEXT LEVEL CHEF in the all-new “Made In America/Next Level Finale” two-hour Season Two finale episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Photo
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, May 10, 2023! As the farmers are at the final stages of their journeys to find that special woman who may one day be their wife, they continue the home visits with their remaining ladies. Watch a video clip now!

Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, May 10, 2023! It’s a three-way Battle Royale! The remaining three celebrity singers perform in the Semi-Finals, but only two will move on to compete in the season finale. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!


From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer Video
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE