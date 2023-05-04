Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Father and daughter John and Toni from Antioch, Calif., contend on the wall. Do they have what it takes to win big?
Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, "The Wall" returns for its fifth season, hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick. "Bel-Air" star Jabari Banks also makes a special guest appearance.
"The Wall" continues to change lives through its cash prizes, giving away over $25 million to date. This season features a game-changing twist that offers contestants the option to play for more money than ever before with "Wall to Wall," where seven golden balls drop simultaneously to build toward their bank. This high-stake move has the potential to add over $1 million to their winnings, but also comes with the risk of wiping out their bank if they answer the question incorrectly. The upcoming season breaks records when two lucky players accumulate the highest bank in series history and play for $2.8 million.
"The Wall" is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players' winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value FROM
the team's total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly TRUST
their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings. This season, the remarkable people competing for a lifechanging prize include a retired Army Staff Sergeant who lost part of all four limbs during his third tour abroad, a Capitol Police officer who saved a congressman's life, a retired public transportation supervisor who saved a man FROM
an oncoming train and a young couple who has cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of trash FROM
their community.
"The Wall" is a collaboration between the SpringHill Company and Glassman Media with LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter, Aaron Long, Jessica Otazua, Quintin Strack, Andrew Glassman and Tim Sullivan serving as executive producers. "The Wall" was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Watch a video clip from an episode here: