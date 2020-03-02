Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
"Hand-Off" - Officer Nolan is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen and could jeopardize his position as an officer. Meanwhile, Sgt. Grey must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered his partner on an all-new episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Jasmine Matthews as Rachel Hall, Chris Brochu as Crispin Bowers and Seth Green as Jordan Neil.
"Hand-Off" was written by Vincent Angell and Mary Trahan, and directed by Michael Goi.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, March 13, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Monday, March 2, 2020
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Jasmine Matthews as Rachel Hall, Chris Brochu as Crispin Bowers and Seth Green as Jordan Neil.
"Hand-Off" was written by Vincent Angell and Mary Trahan, and directed by Michael Goi.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.