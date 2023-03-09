Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, March 15, 2023
THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, MARCH 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Jennifer Nettles FROM FOX's Upcoming Series FARMER WANTS A WIFE Joins The Panelists Desk
Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, The Count and Abby Cadabby bring the fun in a special SESAME STREET episode. Grammy Award-winning SUPERSTAR entertainer Jennifer Nettles joins the panelists as three celebrities sing their way through the competition.
The Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold. Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.
Two singers will be UNMASKED in the all-new "Sesame Street Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, MARCH 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
